Cobb commissioners appoint new agency heads to oversee parks, libraries and other services

Cobb County commissioners on Tuesday voted unanimously to fill two department head vacancies, appointing new directors of Public Services and Property Management.
Jatunn Gibson will lead the Public Services Agency, which oversees Cobb libraries, parks, senior services and the county’s University of Georgia Extension service.
Gibson, who has a doctorate in public health, led the county’s senior services division since March 2019. She took over as interim public services director in December, when William Tanks left the agency, county officials said in a memo to the board.
Travis Stalcup, the former deputy director of the Property Management, was promoted to department head after serving as interim director since December. A former maintenance tech, Stalcup has 27 years of experience in the department, the memo said.
The agency serves as the county’s real estate office, managing land acquisition, design, construction and maintenance of county buildings.
