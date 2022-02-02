Cobb chairwoman Lisa Cupid tests positive for COVID-19

Cobb County Commission Chairwoman Lisa Cupid has tested positive for COVID-19.
Cupid was tested after feeling ill earlier this week. She is isolating at home and says she is feeling better, a county spokesman said.
“I can only imagine how people who are not vaccinated deal with this virus,” Cupid is quoted as saying in a social media post. “If you have not been vaccinated and boosted, I urge you to do so and if you feel ill please get tested for your sake and others.”
County spokesman Ross Cavitt said Cupid’s test result won’t disrupt county business, but will make it impossible for her to attend cityhood hearings in the general assembly on Wednesday.
“She’s very disappointed that she will not be able to attend,” Cavitt said of scheduled hearings for the proposed cities of Vinings and Lost Mountain. “She’s been texting me and others quite a bit so I think she’s feeling better.”
Cupid was able to get tested at the Jim R. Miller Park facility without waiting. Those who wish to get tested or vaccinated are encouraged to register before heading to one of the county’s sites. Links to site locations and registrations at https://www.cobbanddouglaspublichealth.com.
