Cobb BOE member takes a knee during Pledge of Allegiance at meeting

Thursday’s meeting was the first in-person meeting Cobb school board members have held since February when the coronavirus pandemic reached the United States. The school district only allowed board members and Superintendent Chris Ragsdale in the meeting room, and set up another room at the central office building where the public could watch the live stream of the meeting.

School Board member Randy Scamihorn told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that he didn’t see Howard take a knee during the Pledge and that he didn’t know about it until after the meeting. Scamihorn said he was initially “puzzled” by Howard’s actions, but said he would defer to his colleague’s constituents for any opinions.

“I’ll certainly say this: we’ve had controversial board members in the past, as well as other politicians, and I’m sure we’ll have controversial politicians in the future," he said.

The act of taking a knee was started in 2016 by former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick and adopted by other athletes to protest racism and police brutality against Black people. The act of kneeling on the sideline during the anthem drew widespread criticism, including from President Donald Trump who called on team owners to fire players who didn’t stand for the anthem.

Kaepernick never played in the NFL again. It wasn’t until the 2020 protests against police killings of Black people that the league apologized for not listening to players' concerns.

Howard said he’s received a lot of positive encouragement and support and a few “angry” emails. The board member said he loves the U.S. enough to call out white supremacy, which he described as a “cancer that keeps us from reaching our true potential."

“Since racial hierarchy fundamentally stands in conflict with loving God and our neighbor, I commit to actively working against systemic racism in every space,” he said.