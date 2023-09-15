Cleanup underway after flash flood destroys cars, strands students

Ashley Harvey, a 21-year-old Clark Atlanta student, parked her SUV and walked to class Thursday morning. She returned about two hours later to find her vehicle completely submerged.

Harvey was among several students who came back to their cars on Friday morning, hoping to salvage whatever items they could and begin the arduous process of filing insurance claims. Meanwhile, cleanup efforts began along Parsons Street near Atlanta University Center, where several inches of mud and sludge from Thursday’s flash flood remained on the sidewalk.

Like Harvey’s Lincoln, several cars parked near the bottom of the hill quickly filled with water. Some vehicles floated away in the current, colliding with other parked cars on the street. Nearly 24 hours later, murky rainwater still gushed from cupholders and glove boxes.

”I don’t know what I’m gonna do,” said Harvey, a senior fashion design major who bought her SUV in April. “I’m not sure how I’ll get to class. I ain’t got no transportation to get nowhere.”

Asked whether her car insurance would cover the flood damage, Harvey said, “God, I hope so.”