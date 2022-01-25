Clayton County superintendent to deliver state of district address

The event, set for 6 p.m., will be streamed live on YouTube, Facebook and the district’s website. Questions regarding the meeting should be sent to: ccpscommunications@clayton.k12.ga.us.

The address is billed as “Building a Decade of High Performance.” It will examine ”the first five years of Beasley’s tenure as superintendent and projecting the next five years of the potential growth of Clayton County Public School,” the district said in a news release.