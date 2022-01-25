Hamburger icon
Clayton County superintendent to deliver state of district address

Clayton County Schools Superintendent Morcease Beasley will address the state of schools on Tuesday. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
53 minutes ago

Clayton Schools Superintendent Morcease Beasley will discuss the state of the school system during a virtual address today.J

The event, set for 6 p.m., will be streamed live on YouTube, Facebook and the district’s website. Questions regarding the meeting should be sent to: ccpscommunications@clayton.k12.ga.us.

The address is billed as “Building a Decade of High Performance.” It will examine ”the first five years of Beasley’s tenure as superintendent and projecting the next five years of the potential growth of Clayton County Public School,” the district said in a news release.

“In addition, this presentation will highlight the many accomplishments made during this school year and offer a preview of future plans as efforts continue toward successful navigation through the COVID-19 pandemic,” the statement said.

Clayton Schools switched to remote learning the first week of the second semester because of a spike in cases because of the coronavirus’ omicron variant. The district has since returned to face-to-face instruction, but Beasley has warned that continued high viral spread could lead to classrooms, schools or the entire system reverting to remote learning.

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

