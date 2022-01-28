Clayton State University names Jim Pete interim technology officer

James “Jim” Pete, executive director of digital business at Georgia Tech’s Office of Information Technology, has been tapped to be interim vice president of Clayton State University’s information technology and services and chief information officer.
Pete will succeed Bill Gruszka, who is retiring from the university after seven years as the vice president of ITS and chief information officer.
In his new role, Pete will report T. Ramon Stuart, Clayton State’s president, and serve as a member of Stuart’s cabinet while the university searches for a permanent CIO.
“Clayton State University is pleased to welcome Mr. Pete to our institution, where he will bring almost three decades of experience in higher education technology services, visioning, and planning, Stuart said in a news release.
“His leadership is timely to build upon our current infrastructure while enhancing customer service and digital innovation for our faculty, staff and students,” Stuart said of Pete.
Pete will serve in the interim role for six months or until the permanent position is filled.
“I am very appreciative of the opportunity to serve as the interim vice president of Information Technology and Services at Clayton State University,” Pete said. “I look forward to partnering with president Stuart, the Information Technology and Services team, and Clayton State faculty, staff and students to position the university for continued success.”
