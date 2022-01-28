Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Clayton State University names Jim Pete interim technology officer

Jim Pete tapped to be interim technology services leader for Clayton State University.

Credit: Clayton State University

caption arrowCaption
Jim Pete tapped to be interim technology services leader for Clayton State University.

Credit: Clayton State University

Credit: Clayton State University

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

James “Jim” Pete, executive director of digital business at Georgia Tech’s Office of Information Technology, has been tapped to be interim vice president of Clayton State University’s information technology and services and chief information officer.

Pete will succeed Bill Gruszka, who is retiring from the university after seven years as the vice president of ITS and chief information officer.

In his new role, Pete will report T. Ramon Stuart, Clayton State’s president, and serve as a member of Stuart’s cabinet while the university searches for a permanent CIO.

“Clayton State University is pleased to welcome Mr. Pete to our institution, where he will bring almost three decades of experience in higher education technology services, visioning, and planning, Stuart said in a news release.

“His leadership is timely to build upon our current infrastructure while enhancing customer service and digital innovation for our faculty, staff and students,” Stuart said of Pete.

Pete will serve in the interim role for six months or until the permanent position is filled.

“I am very appreciative of the opportunity to serve as the interim vice president of Information Technology and Services at Clayton State University,” Pete said. “I look forward to partnering with president Stuart, the Information Technology and Services team, and Clayton State faculty, staff and students to position the university for continued success.”

About the Author

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Cobb County seeks $40M more for rental assistance
27m ago
South Fulton to give some cops, firefighters $450 stipend to live in city
27m ago
Where is Stone Mountain? Answer: Which one?
13h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top