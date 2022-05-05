Clayton State partnering with Atlanta dropout prevention program

The partnership will allow both to help southside learners overcome “the barriers that stand between them and an equitable path to education,” Clayton State said. That is especially important in communities of color where dropout rates are particularly troubling.

“Our mission is to surround students with a community of support, empowering them to stay in school and achieve in life,” Frank Brown, chief executive officer of Communities In Schools of Atlanta, said in a release. “A high school diploma is not enough. Ninety-nine percent of the students we serve are Black and brown kids from low-income situations. They live in communities that have been hit hardest by inflation.”