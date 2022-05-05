BreakingNews
Atlanta police officer grazed in shooting, rushed to hospital
Clayton State partnering with Atlanta dropout prevention program

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
42 minutes ago

Clayton State University has signed a memorandum of understanding with Communities In Schools of Atlanta, an affiliate of the nation’s largest dropout prevention program.

The partnership will allow both to help southside learners overcome “the barriers that stand between them and an equitable path to education,” Clayton State said. That is especially important in communities of color where dropout rates are particularly troubling.

“Our mission is to surround students with a community of support, empowering them to stay in school and achieve in life,” Frank Brown, chief executive officer of Communities In Schools of Atlanta, said in a release. “A high school diploma is not enough. Ninety-nine percent of the students we serve are Black and brown kids from low-income situations. They live in communities that have been hit hardest by inflation.”

Kerry Heyward, interim president of Clayton State, said the school is excited about the partnership.

“We believe our collaborative support and systems will effectively serve students of Communities in Schools, Clayton State University, and the local region,” Heyward said.

About the Author

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

