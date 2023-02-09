Clayton Schools to focus on student mental health in pilot program

Students from Georgia State, Kennesaw State and Clark Atlanta universities will work in six Clayton schools to provide mental health support for youngsters, the district says. The goal of the pilot program, which is being funded in part by an $8 million federal grant for the U.S. Department of Education, is to grow the child behavioral health workforce in Georgia.

“We are excited about entering this partnership and the potential positive benefit it will bring to our students and their families,” Interim Clayton Schools Superintendent Anthony Smith said in a release.