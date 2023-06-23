Clayton Schools leaders to discuss district matters at weekend retreat

The Clayton County Board of Education and Interim Superintendent Anthony Smith will discuss district matters this weekend at a leadership retreat.

The meeting is set for 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday in the cafe of the district’s central office at 1098 Fifth Avenue in Jonesboro.

Among the items on the agenda are an audit report, discussion on EIP structure and an executive session.

Smith was named interim superintendent of the 50,000-student district in December. He replaced former superintendent Morcease Beasley, who announced he was stepping down in November.