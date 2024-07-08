Metro Atlanta

Clayton Schools cancels outdoor activities to avoid ‘red level’ heat

Clayton County Schools cancels outdoor activities for the week because of "red level" heat.

By
15 minutes ago

Clayton County Schools on Monday cancelled all outdoor activities for the week because of “red level” heat.

The south metro Atlanta district instructed schools to put the kibosh on “district-sanctioned outdoor events” because of National Weather Service forecasts that predict daily highs could reach into the mid-90s throughout the week, with a heat index as high as 105 degrees.

The district warned that thunderstorms and scattered showers also are forecast for the week.

The decision comes almost five years after a Clayton County student died after participating in outdoor athletic drills in extreme heat. Imani Bell, 16, collapsed and later died after running conditioning drills on stairs on Aug. 13, 2019. His family settled a lawsuit against the school district for $10 million in 2022.

Clayton leaders on Monday also encouraged parents and guardians to weigh the impact of the weather on personal outdoor activities. The district suggested parents dress their children for the weather and keep them hydrated.

