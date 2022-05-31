ajc logo
Clayton school board set to discuss safety rules for next school year

A woman, who asked not to be identified, holds a young child during a meeting on gun violence and school safety in Clayton County Schools at North Clayton Middle School on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in College Park, Ga. Branden Camp/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
35 minutes ago

The Clayton County Board of Education is expected to discuss safety measures for the 2022-2023 school year at their next meeting Tuesday evening.

Clayton middle school and high school students were prohibited from bringing bookbags on campus or using lockers in May. Last week, an Atlanta Journal-Constitution investigation revealed the district has confiscated nearly 100 weapons on school campuses or buses ever since the school year began.

No one was killed or seriously injured during any of the weapons incidents at Clayton schools this academic year. However, tensions are high nationwide after 19 elementary school students and two teachers were killed in their classroom by a high school student in Texas last week.

Clayton’s school board is scheduled to begin their 5 p.m. work session with a closed-door executive session. They will take action, such as voting on anything within their agenda, during their 6 p.m. meeting.

The meeting will be livestreamed on YouTube and Facebook at 6 p.m.

About the Author

Follow Wilborn Nobles on twitter

Wilborn P. Nobles III covers Atlanta City Hall for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He began covering DeKalb County Schools for The AJC in November 2020. He previously covered Baltimore County for The Baltimore Sun and education for the Times-Picayune in New Orleans. He interned at the Washington Post. He graduated from Louisiana State University.

