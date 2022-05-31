Clayton school board set to discuss safety rules for next school year

No one was killed or seriously injured during any of the weapons incidents at Clayton schools this academic year. However, tensions are high nationwide after 19 elementary school students and two teachers were killed in their classroom by a high school student in Texas last week.

Clayton’s school board is scheduled to begin their 5 p.m. work session with a closed-door executive session. They will take action, such as voting on anything within their agenda, during their 6 p.m. meeting.