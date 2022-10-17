Clayton detainee details harrowing moments strapped in restraint chair

“I was really scared because I had never been in any chair like that,” Hollins said.

Hollins, now 19, said he had never been arrested and that he didn’t know what to expect. He cried throughout, according to his testimony.

“It really felt like torture,” said Hollins, who said he was put in the chair twice — when he first arrived at the jail for four hours, and then later for another six hours. The second incident, Hollins said, happened when Hill arrived at the facility early the next morning.

“My wrists were hurting,” Hollins said. “I didn’t want to use the restroom on myself.”

Hill, the longtime sheriff of the south metro Atlanta community who bills himself as “The Crime Fighter,” was indicted in April 2021 on charges of violating the civil rights of seven detainees by putting them in the chairs, even though they were cooperative and presented no risk to jailers or law enforcement.

Hill has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Federal law, as well as jail policy, allows the chairs to be used temporarily to restrain a person who is threatening, unruly and a danger to himself or others until that person can be brought under control. Detainees can be restrained in the chairs for up to four hours, according to Clayton’s jail policy.

Much of Monday’s testimony focused on the detainees’ compliance.

Prosecutors called several former sheriff’s office employees to testify that they believed the use of the chairs was unnecessary because the men were not threatening to sheriff’s office staff or themselves.

“Inmate Hollins complied and sat in the restraint chair voluntarily,” Anthony Washington, a former Clayton sheriff’s office sergeant, read from a report he filed of the incident.

Defense attorneys pointed out that the witnesses had brief encounters with several of the men, mostly to strap them into the chairs. Marissa Goldberg, for instance, asked if Washington was at the scene at Hollins’ home and witnessed the destruction that let him to jail. Washington said no.

Goldberg also said that the sheriff’s office made sure that medical personnel monitored the men while in the restraint chairs and that there were other officers present as witnesses when the detainees were restrained as guidelines dictated.

FBI field and forensic agents also testified that Hill sent photos and videos of several of the detainees, including during his interrogations of them and photos of them in the restraint chairs. One photo was of Chryshon in the back of a Clayton County Police vehicle, with what appeared to be streaks on his face from crying.

The federal agents also revealed text messages, phone calls and Facetime correspondence between Hill and detainee Glenn Howell, a Butts County landscaper, in late April 2020. Howell and a Clayton County deputy had become embroiled in a dispute over payment for Howell’s services.

In one message, Hill warns Howell not to call, text or Facetime him again or he will charged with harassing phone calls. But FBI field agent Ray Evans said it was Hill who made the first call after the deputy reached out to the sheriff about the dispute.

Hill later swore out an arrest warrant against Howell after their interactions turned sour. Howell, who turned himself in shortly after Hill unsuccessfully sent a fugitive squad into Butts County to get him, was later put in a restraint chair.