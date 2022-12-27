Clayton County warming station to operate additional days

Clayton County will operate a warming station at Sequoyah Middle School, 95 Valley Hill Road, in Riverdale through noon Wednesday for those who need shelter against the brutal cold.
The decision reverses a previous plan to end operations of Sequoyah as a warming center on Monday. The continued cold that has gripped metro Atlanta and the nation pushed the county to provide the space for additional days.
In a news release on the decision, Clayton County Commission Chairman Jeff Turner repeated why the move is necessary.
“We have a responsibility to care for all Clayton County citizens, especially our displaced and homeless population,” he said. “Securing a warming station for those in need is something that should never be taken for granted. We are committed to providing this resource to assist those in need during what is anticipated to be some of the coldest days of the year.”
