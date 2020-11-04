X

Clayton County voters overwhelmingly approve “brunch bill”

Clayton County has joined the dozens of cities and counties in metro Atlanta that have approved "brunch bills" over the past few years.

By Leon Stafford, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Clayton County is joining other parts of metro Atlanta in allowing earlier alcohol sales on Sundays.

Voters in the south metro Atlanta community on Tuesday approved allowing restaurants and bars to serve alcohol beginning at 11 a.m. on Sundays.

Dozens of metro Atlanta cities and counties, including Atlanta, Snellville, Stockbridge, Peachtree City, Conyers and Milton, have passed the so-called “brunch bill” over the past few years.

With 100% of the votes counted, the Clayton County referendum was approved 64% to 36%.

