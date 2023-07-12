Clayton County under boil water advisory after water main break

The Clayton County Water Authority late Tuesday issued a boil water advisory for customers in the suburban metro Atlanta community after a Georgia Power contractor hit a 24-inch water main while drilling.

The authority said the advisory was a precaution and was expected to impact customers in Forest Park, Ellenwood, College Park, Morrow and Lake City. It is expected to last until about 11:45 p.m. today.

“Any customers in these areas who experienced low pressure or no water for a short time should boil water before consuming it,” the authority said in a news release. “CCWA water quality lab staff is collecting water samples now for testing.

“Once testing is complete and the water is deemed saved to consume, the advisory will be lifted,” the authority said.

Contractor Mastec hit the main at 1187 Morrow Road in Forest Park. Because the line is a main distribution point for water, its impact is being felt across a wide swath of Clayton, the authority said.

Customers may call 770-960-5200 to address problems during the advisory or send a private message via Facebook to @ClaytonCountyWater, the authority said. If customers have cloudy or discolored water, they should run their outside spigot until it clears, according to the department.

Bottled or boiled water that has cooled should be used for drinking, brushing teeth, washing fruits and vegetables, preparing food and baby formula or giving to pets.