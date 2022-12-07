Clayton County to work with ARC on making Tara Boulevard more livable

The south metro Atlanta community will participate in the Aerotropolis Atlanta Livable Community Initiative Grant Program, which encourages metro Atlanta cities to develop strategies to link residents to shopping, dining and other activities via sidewalks and bike trails.

The plan is to study the feasibility of establishing a livable community initiative area on a more than 11 miles stretch of Tara Boulevard and Ga. 19 and Ga. 41. The area will be in both incorporated and unincorporated parts of Clayton County. A total of $400,000 in grant funds from the LCI Grant Program will be used to part for the study.