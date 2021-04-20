Clayton County to open Flint River multi-generational center

The virtual event, set for 10 a.m., is for The Flint River Community Center, 153 Flint River Road in Riverdale. An on-site ceremony will coincide with the event, but it is open by invitation only because of concerns over the coronavirus.

“The opening of our arts and cultural facility is finally here, and I am certain that it will be well worth the wait,” Commissioner Felicia Franklin, who is part of the activities, said in a news release. “The Flint River Community is one of the oldest communities in Clayton County, and I am excited that we can commemorate this neighborhood with this milestone.”