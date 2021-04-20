Clayton County to open Flint River multi-generational center

Clayton County will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday for a community center that will offer activities for visitors young and old.
The virtual event, set for 10 a.m., is for The Flint River Community Center, 153 Flint River Road in Riverdale. An on-site ceremony will coincide with the event, but it is open by invitation only because of concerns over the coronavirus.
“The opening of our arts and cultural facility is finally here, and I am certain that it will be well worth the wait,” Commissioner Felicia Franklin, who is part of the activities, said in a news release. “The Flint River Community is one of the oldest communities in Clayton County, and I am excited that we can commemorate this neighborhood with this milestone.”
The public can participate and view the virtual grand opening program online by registering at https://tinyurl.com/3ehcrask, organizers said.
The community center, which was funded with SPLOST funds, will include game and exercise rooms, a multi-purpose gym and kitchen, outdoor splash pad and black box theater.
“From recreation, community classes, senior and youth programming, and cultural exchanges in our innovative Black Box Theater, there’s something for everyone at the Flint River Community Center,” Franklin said.