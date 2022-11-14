ajc logo
Clayton County to hold Saturday rental assistance sign- up

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
48 minutes ago

Clayton County will help residents needing rental assistance sign up for the support this weekend.

Representatives from Melanated Pearl Corporation, Clayton County Community Service Authority and the Georgia Micro Enterprise Network will help residents complete applications and upload required documents for rental assistance from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

The sign ups will take place at three sites: Living Faith Tabernacle, 5880 Old Dixie Highway in Forest Park; Clayton County Police Headquarters Community Room, 7911 McDonough Street in Jonesboro; and Virginia Burton Gray Recreation Center, 1475 East Fayetteville Road in Riverdale.

Clayton County received as much as $7 million from federal Emergency Rental Assistance meant to help those impacted by COVID pay rent and utilities, according to the Georgia’s Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget.

“Our goal is to help our residents remain sheltered,” Clayton Commission Chairman Jeff Turner said in a release. “The COVID-19 pandemic is not over, and neither are the hardships many of our residents continue to endure as a result of it.”

For information call (770) 347-0212 or (855) 252-9249.

About the Author

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

