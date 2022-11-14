Clayton County to hold Saturday rental assistance sign- up

Representatives from Melanated Pearl Corporation, Clayton County Community Service Authority and the Georgia Micro Enterprise Network will help residents complete applications and upload required documents for rental assistance from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

The sign ups will take place at three sites: Living Faith Tabernacle, 5880 Old Dixie Highway in Forest Park; Clayton County Police Headquarters Community Room, 7911 McDonough Street in Jonesboro; and Virginia Burton Gray Recreation Center, 1475 East Fayetteville Road in Riverdale.