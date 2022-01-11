Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Clayton County to distribute free COVID-19 test kits Thursday

Clayton County will distribute free home COVID-19 test kits to residents on Thursday. (Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)
caption arrowCaption
Clayton County will distribute free home COVID-19 test kits to residents on Thursday. (Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
29 minutes ago

Clayton County leaders say they will distribute COVID-19 home testing kits to residents of the south metro Atlanta community on Thursday.

The kits will be given on a first-come, first-served basis from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at Southern Crescent Stadium, 6231 Garden Walk Boulevard, Riverdale, GA 30274; Tara Stadium, 1055 Battle Creek Road, Jonesboro, GA 30236; and Twelve Oaks Stadium, 1587 McDonough Road, Hampton, GA 30228.

Each site will have about 3,500 test kits.

“As COVID-19 numbers continue to rise and more variants are introduced, it’s important that we provide more opportunities for residents to be tested, Clayton County Board of Commissioners Chairman Jeff Turner said in a statement.

“Although there are various testing sites throughout the county, we recognize that everyone isn’t able to travel those distances,” he said. “Distributing at-home test kits will help to ensure more residents can get tested.”

The kits are only available to Clayton County residents, who must present a valid ID to receive them.

About the Author

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Athens reacts to Georgia national title: ‘I can die right now a happy man’
11h ago
Map: Coronavirus deaths and cases in Georgia (updated Jan. 10)
15h ago
Atlanta Mayor Dickens unveils his administration’s Cabinet
15h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top