Clayton County to distribute free COVID-19 test kits Thursday

Clayton County leaders say they will distribute COVID-19 home testing kits to residents of the south metro Atlanta community on Thursday.
The kits will be given on a first-come, first-served basis from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at Southern Crescent Stadium, 6231 Garden Walk Boulevard, Riverdale, GA 30274; Tara Stadium, 1055 Battle Creek Road, Jonesboro, GA 30236; and Twelve Oaks Stadium, 1587 McDonough Road, Hampton, GA 30228.
Each site will have about 3,500 test kits.
“As COVID-19 numbers continue to rise and more variants are introduced, it’s important that we provide more opportunities for residents to be tested, Clayton County Board of Commissioners Chairman Jeff Turner said in a statement.
“Although there are various testing sites throughout the county, we recognize that everyone isn’t able to travel those distances,” he said. “Distributing at-home test kits will help to ensure more residents can get tested.”
The kits are only available to Clayton County residents, who must present a valid ID to receive them.
