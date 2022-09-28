Clayton County switching to virtual learning Friday because of storm

Clayton County students will switch to virtual learning Friday as a precaution against forecasted inclement weather because of Hurricane Ian.
The south metro Atlanta school system said it will have an extended learning beyond the classroom day that will allow students and staff to remain home on Friday.
The district also is moving Friday high school football games to Thursday and junior varsity matches to Wednesday.
“We will continue to monitor our facilities and campuses as needed with respect to potential damage caused by the storm; however, we anticipate a full face-to-face return on Monday, Superintendent Morcease Beasley said in a news release.
“All stakeholders are encouraged to remain connected to the district’s official platforms for updates as they will be conveyed to all in a timely manner,” he said.
