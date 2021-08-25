ajc logo
Clayton County students to learn remotely on Friday

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
51 minutes ago

Clayton County students will learn remotely on Friday as the district has its first “extended learning beyond the classroom” day.

Students from pre-K to the 12th grade will participate in “asynchronous” learning at home while staff will go to work for in-person training, lesson planning and data analysis, the district said.

“This is a learning day,” the school system said in a statement. “Students will access their assignments from their teachers and work independently at home.”

The district did not say when other “extended learning” days are planned.

The remote day comes as school systems across metro Atlanta have turned to virtual learning for individual classrooms and grades because of COVID-19 outbreaks. Clayton has arguably used remote instruction the most so far this year, closing as many as eight schools temporarily after coronavirus infections swept through buildings and forced students to take classes from the comfort of their homes.

The district said all students will be counted as present on Friday and will be expected to adhere to teachers’ procedures for completing and submitting assignments. Meals usually eaten at school will be available for students to pick up ahead of time on Thursday.

