X

Clayton County sets “State of County” address date

Clayton County Commission Chairman Jeff Turner to deliver "State of the County" address on March 10.
Clayton County Commission Chairman Jeff Turner to deliver "State of the County" address on March 10.

Local News | 28 minutes ago
By Leon Stafford, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Clayton County Commission Chairman Jeff Turner will deliver the south metro Atlanta community’s “State of the County” address at 10 a.m. March 10.

The event, sponsored by the Council for Quality Growth, is closed to the public but will stream online. To register for the event, visit https://councilforqualitygrowth.memberzone.com/eventregistration/register/4165.

“As a county, we have persevered through this extremely trying time,” Turner said in a release. “There is not anyone who has not been gravely impacted by COVID-19, yet we have still persisted. We remain Clayton connected even through this pandemic.”

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.