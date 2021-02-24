Clayton County sets “State of County” address date

Clayton County Commission Chairman Jeff Turner will deliver the south metro Atlanta community’s “State of the County” address at 10 a.m. March 10.
The event, sponsored by the Council for Quality Growth, is closed to the public but will stream online. To register for the event, visit https://councilforqualitygrowth.memberzone.com/eventregistration/register/4165.
“As a county, we have persevered through this extremely trying time,” Turner said in a release. “There is not anyone who has not been gravely impacted by COVID-19, yet we have still persisted. We remain Clayton connected even through this pandemic.”