Clayton County Schools to move career academy to Southlake Mall facility

Clayton Schools Superintendent Morcease Beasley told the Clayton County Commission recently that the academy, which focuses on teaching students skills in they can use without the need for college in areas such as firefighting, aviation and public safety, will occupy some of Southlake’s former Sears building, which the district bought in August.

“Not only will that have an almost 9,000-seat arena, but We’re looking at locating the College and Career Academy at that location,” Beasley told board members.