Clayton County Schools to move career academy to Southlake Mall facility

Clayton County Schools is considering locating the College and Career Academy it launched a few years ago at its recently purchased digs at Southlake Mall.
Clayton Schools Superintendent Morcease Beasley told the Clayton County Commission recently that the academy, which focuses on teaching students skills in they can use without the need for college in areas such as firefighting, aviation and public safety, will occupy some of Southlake’s former Sears building, which the district bought in August.
“Not only will that have an almost 9,000-seat arena, but We’re looking at locating the College and Career Academy at that location,” Beasley told board members.
One benefit of the move would be to centralize the school system’s firefighting program “so students can be served from all high schools and not just the few that are currently being served,” Beasley said. It also would allow the aviation program, which is split between North Clayton and Morrow high schools, to be under one roof.
Clayton Schools closed on the $4.4 million purchase of the former Sears building in October. The district will spend $50 million to renovate the building, which also will include a convention center for the school system.
