Clayton County Schools Superintendent Morcease Beasley leaving district

Beasley wrote on Twitter Thursday morning: “Thank you to all for the kind words, emails, sentiments, and prayers for continued success on the journey as I prepare to transition from Clayton County as Superintendent. Its been an honor and privilege to serve this community. Looking forward to the next great adventure.”

Beasley has been superintendent of the south metro Atlanta school district since 2017 and shepherded the system through COVID-19, an improvement in scholastic performance and most recently addressing a dramatic uptick in students bringing weapons to schools.