Clayton County Schools sticks with remote learning as COVID-19 cases surge

“It looks like we may never get down to 100,” Clayton County school board chairwoman Jessie Goree said after the numbers were reported. “I did have someone email me upset about us not being open. I hope they understand why we’re still virtual.”

District leaders hinted that there may be room in the future to massage the conditions for in-person instruction. Superintendent Morcease Beasley said there is evidence that suggests COVID-19 transmission rates are lower for younger elementary students who go to school than for those who learn at home.

“That is just some more data that we should consider as we make our decision,” he said.

The school system also is hoping Clayton residents, including teachers, will take the coronavirus vaccines that are rolling out across the state. The district found that about 56% of the 2,000 employees it surveyed recently said they would take the vaccine.

“The purpose of the vaccine is hopefully reduce the likelihood of people getting the virus, so we should also see a decrease in the data, Beasley said.

“If the vaccine is having the intended outcome, we should get to the data benchmarks we initially communicated to the public,” he said. “I’m hopeful that will occur.