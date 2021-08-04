Clayton County Schools facing positive COVID-19 case related to buses, pushes quarantine

Clayton County Schools officials said Tuesday they will quarantine an unspecified number of students for 10 days because of a COVID-19 case related to buses.
The district said several bus routes will be impacted by the positive infection, but did not specify which ones or what will happen to the routes. The students will quarantine until Aug. 16.
“Please be advised that all families impacted will be contacted by school administrators and given key instructions related to the mandatory quarantine and instructional models during the quarantine period,” the district said in a press release.
“The district will continue to follow the school system’s safety protocols for sanitizing the classroom(s) and other possible affected areas in the school and on the buses, in addition to working in partnership with the Clayton County Health Department,” the school system said.
Clayton County students returned to class on Monday, one of a handful of districts in metro Atlanta to begin the new academic year. Students and staff are required to wear masks when in schools and submit to temperature checks.
However, two schools -- North Clayton High School in College Park and Pointe South Middle School in Jonesboro-- will hold classes online through Wednesday due to several staff members having to quarantine, school officials said.