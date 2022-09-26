ajc logo
Clayton County Schools planning a YouTube Live for Tuesday

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
45 minutes ago

Clayton County Schools Superintendent Morcease Beasley will hold a YouTube Live on Tuesday to update the community on the district’s academic year so far.

The event will start at 1 p.m. and can be accessed on the school system’s channel on YouTube. Viewers will be able to post comments on the channel during the presentation.

The district has had several challenges this year, including struggling test scores and issues with student discipline. Last week Beasley posted advisories on Twitter informing parents that the school system was aware of social media posts suggesting students would commit acts of violence.

“Parents, you could really help schools by monitoring student use of social media, monitoring your children and friends, teaching and modeling conflict resolution skills, and attending/supervising students at athletic/other school events,” he wrote in the post. “We need a quick response/action to these.”

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

