Clayton County Schools offering residents gift cards to get vaccinated

The south metro Atlanta community’s school district has partnered with Southern Regional Medical Center, Clayton State University and the Community Organized Relief Efforts to offer Pfizer’s first and second shots as well as the company’s booster.

The shots will be available from 2-5:30 p.m. each Friday at schools across the county. That includes North Ridge and Northcutt elementary schools on Feb. 4; Hawthorne and Huie elementary schools on Feb. 11, Lee Street and East Clayton elementary schools on Feb. 18, and Unidos Dual Language School and Smith Elementary on Feb. 25.