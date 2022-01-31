Hamburger icon
Clayton County Schools offering residents gift cards to get vaccinated

Clayton County Schools offering Walmart gift card to encourage residents to get vaccinated.

Clayton County Schools offering Walmart gift card to encourage residents to get vaccinated.

Local News
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
28 minutes ago

Clayton County residents who haven’t been vaccinated against COVID-19 can earn $25 if they get a shot at specific schools on Fridays in February.

The south metro Atlanta community’s school district has partnered with Southern Regional Medical Center, Clayton State University and the Community Organized Relief Efforts to offer Pfizer’s first and second shots as well as the company’s booster.

The shots will be available from 2-5:30 p.m. each Friday at schools across the county. That includes North Ridge and Northcutt elementary schools on Feb. 4; Hawthorne and Huie elementary schools on Feb. 11, Lee Street and East Clayton elementary schools on Feb. 18, and Unidos Dual Language School and Smith Elementary on Feb. 25.

Those Clayton residents getting either their first or second doses will be given a $25 Walmart gift cards, the district said.

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

