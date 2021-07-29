Clayton County Schools limiting in-building visitation in new academic year

In guidance meant to help parents, caregivers and students navigate being back in school after spending the majority of the 2020-2021 year at home, the district said visitors will be allowed inside buildings on Aug. 2 and Aug. 3. Additionally everyone will be required to wear masks -- including on buses -- and adhere to social distancing guidelines.

The south metro Atlanta district is one of many in the north Georgia area that are reopening Monday to full in-person learning after operating on hybrid or partially opened schedules last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.