Clayton County Schools limiting in-building visitation in new academic year

Clayton County Schools said Wednesday it will limit visitation to buildings when the 2021-2022 academic year launches next week.
In guidance meant to help parents, caregivers and students navigate being back in school after spending the majority of the 2020-2021 year at home, the district said visitors will be allowed inside buildings on Aug. 2 and Aug. 3. Additionally everyone will be required to wear masks -- including on buses -- and adhere to social distancing guidelines.
The south metro Atlanta district is one of many in the north Georgia area that are reopening Monday to full in-person learning after operating on hybrid or partially opened schedules last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Clayton middle and high school students learned remotely for the entire 2020-21 academic year while elementary school students went back to class in the last few months of the year.
Clayton said visitors, students and employees must undergo temperature checks to gain entry to buildings on Monday and Tuesday and that signage has been installed to promote safety measures taken to reduce chances of contracting COVID-19.