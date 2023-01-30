Clayton County Schools lifting mask mandates for adults in buildings

The south metro Atlanta school system, which announced the decision on Friday, instituted the mandate in July 2022 to combat a rise of COVID-19 infections at the time. The directive, which also applied to visitors to school campuses, did not mandate face coverings for students.

“District officials have been carefully monitoring the data from federal and state sources and believe that this is the right decision at this time,” the district said in its Friday announcement. “This decision does not prohibit anyone, adult or student, from wearing a mask or a face covering while in one of our facilities.”