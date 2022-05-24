Clayton County school safety survey to wrap up Tuesday

The south metro school system said that to maintain a safe environment next year it plans to increase security for the 52,000-student district. The survey will help leaders gauge what security measures parents, staff, students and the public want to see and those they don’t.

The survey comes a month after the school system, worried about a sharp rise in weapons brought on campus, prohibited students from bringing bookbags to school or to access lockers. Tuesday is the last day of school for Clayton County students.