Clayton County school safety survey to wrap up Tuesday

Tuesday is the last day Clayton County residents can complete a survey on school safety measures the district is considering for the 2022-2023 academic year.
The south metro school system said that to maintain a safe environment next year it plans to increase security for the 52,000-student district. The survey will help leaders gauge what security measures parents, staff, students and the public want to see and those they don’t.
The survey comes a month after the school system, worried about a sharp rise in weapons brought on campus, prohibited students from bringing bookbags to school or to access lockers. Tuesday is the last day of school for Clayton County students.
The survey can be found at https://clayton.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/preview/SV_2043vkuN3DJ7cJo?Q_CHL=preview&Q_SurveyVersionID=current.
