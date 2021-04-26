Clayton County school board to meet live for first time

The school board will meet at 6 p.m. at the district’s Performing Arts Center, 2530 Mt. Zion Parkway, in Jonesboro. The gathering, however, will be closed to the public because of coronavirus concerns. Those interested can watch the meeting on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Channel 24, the school system’s TV portal.

The board’s decision to meet face to face follows the opening of Clayton County elementary schools to in-person education earlier this month. Clayton County Schools was the last districts in metro Atlanta to bring students back to physical school buildings after spending most of the year virtual.