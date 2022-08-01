Clayton County school board requiring face masks at Monday meeting

Clayton County residents who plan to attend the board of education meeting Monday will be required to wear face coverings.
The school district last month announced that employees would be required to wear masks on their return to buildings this week because of rising COVID-19 infections. Students are not included in the mandate.
The south metro Atlanta community’s school board meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Monday at the district’s administration offices, 1058 Fifth Avenue in Jonesboro. The meeting will also be livestreamed on YouTube and the district’s website.
