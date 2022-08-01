ajc logo
X

Clayton County school board requiring face masks at Monday meeting

The Clayton County Board of Education will require face masks at Monday's meeting. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Combined ShapeCaption
The Clayton County Board of Education will require face masks at Monday's meeting. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Clayton County residents who plan to attend the board of education meeting Monday will be required to wear face coverings.

The school district last month announced that employees would be required to wear masks on their return to buildings this week because of rising COVID-19 infections. Students are not included in the mandate.

The south metro Atlanta community’s school board meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Monday at the district’s administration offices, 1058 Fifth Avenue in Jonesboro. The meeting will also be livestreamed on YouTube and the district’s website.

About the Author

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

Editors' Picks
Five takeaways after Austin Riley, Braves finish scorching hot July13h ago
Why Stacey Abrams isn’t running away from Joe Biden
1h ago
CONCERT REVIEW: Chris Rock jokes about ‘The Slap,’ dating in his 50s, spoiled kids
16h ago
Beloved emu Big Lou dies after 25-plus years at intown Atlanta refuge
18h ago
Beloved emu Big Lou dies after 25-plus years at intown Atlanta refuge
18h ago
What’s new at school this year?
1h ago
The Latest
Fayette school bus drivers getting retention bonuses, higher hourly pay
Democratic leaders scout Atlanta as finalist to host 2024 convention
Metro Atlanta has second-best June on record, adds 20,600 jobs
Featured
Actress Nichelle Nichols wasn't sure that she wanted to continue portraying Lieutenant Uhura on the original "Star Trek" television show until Martin Luther King, Jr. — a Trekkie — convinced her that her presence on the show was valuable. (Paramount Television; Chick Harrity / AP)

Credit: Paramount Television

A conversation with MLK Jr. kept Nichelle Nichols from exiting Star Trek
Ethics panel takes up biggest case yet in probe of Stacey Abrams supporters
ACC explains how Georgia Tech’s new primary opponents were picked
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top