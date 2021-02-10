X

Clayton County school board hosting Friday food bank

Usher and Clayton County Schools Superintendent Morcease Beasley speak at a May press conference at which the singer announced a donation of 350 plant-based meals for residents of the south metro community. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

By Leon Stafford, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Clayton County Board of Education is partnering with the Community Teen Coalition and Amerigroup to host a food giveaway this week.

The donation of 32-pound food boxes containing a variety of items, including protein, produce and dairy products, will take place from 3 p.m.-5 p.m. Friday at Forest Park High School, 5452 Phillips Drive in Forest Park.

The food donation is the latest in a number of efforts that have been held by the school system and others, such as the Atlanta Community Food Bank, to help Clayton residents who are struggling financially because of the impact of the coronavirus. Singer Usher in May donated 350 plant-based meals to Clayton County residents in Jonesboro.

