Clayton County school board hosting Friday food bank

The donation of 32-pound food boxes containing a variety of items, including protein, produce and dairy products, will take place from 3 p.m.-5 p.m. Friday at Forest Park High School, 5452 Phillips Drive in Forest Park.

The food donation is the latest in a number of efforts that have been held by the school system and others, such as the Atlanta Community Food Bank, to help Clayton residents who are struggling financially because of the impact of the coronavirus. Singer Usher in May donated 350 plant-based meals to Clayton County residents in Jonesboro.