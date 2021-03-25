Clayton County school board holding virtual community chats

The Clayton County Board of Education is planning a series of community discussions next week.
Called “Community Chat: Your Voice Matters!,” the district will hold the meetings virtually from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. next Tuesday through Thursday.
The school system said the meetings will provide board members an opportunity to discuss school reopening, their respective district updates and vision, upcoming meetings and other topics.
To register, visit https://clayton-k12-ga-us.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJIqfuyrrDsuH9VflMgZwrMMcMtF8bOtNWmb. Participants only need to register once for all three dates.