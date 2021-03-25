X

Clayton County school board holding virtual community chats

The Clayton County Board of Education is planning a series of virtual community chats next week.
The Clayton County Board of Education is planning a series of virtual community chats next week.

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Leon Stafford, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Clayton County Board of Education is planning a series of community discussions next week.

Called “Community Chat: Your Voice Matters!,” the district will hold the meetings virtually from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. next Tuesday through Thursday.

The school system said the meetings will provide board members an opportunity to discuss school reopening, their respective district updates and vision, upcoming meetings and other topics.

To register, visit https://clayton-k12-ga-us.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJIqfuyrrDsuH9VflMgZwrMMcMtF8bOtNWmb. Participants only need to register once for all three dates.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.