Clayton County planning August pedestrian safety town hall

The event, which will take place at 6 p.m. at South Clayton Recreation Center, 1837 McDonough Road in Hampton, is in response to the need of adequate lighting, continuous sidewalks and safe crosswalks, the commissioner’s office said. It also will stream via Zoom at https://tinyurl.com/claytond3townhall.

The town hall is a continuation of discussions on smart mobility and pedestrian access Clayton has been having through a partnership with Georgia Tech.