ajc logo
X

Clayton County planning August pedestrian safety town hall

Tara Boulevard, one of Clayton County's main thoroughfares, lacks sidewalks in many of its most congested areas. (Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution).
Caption
Tara Boulevard, one of Clayton County's main thoroughfares, lacks sidewalks in many of its most congested areas. (Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution).

Credit: Ben Gray

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Clayton County Commissioner Felicia Franklin is planning to host a pedestrian safety town hall on Aug. 5.

The event, which will take place at 6 p.m. at South Clayton Recreation Center, 1837 McDonough Road in Hampton, is in response to the need of adequate lighting, continuous sidewalks and safe crosswalks, the commissioner’s office said. It also will stream via Zoom at https://tinyurl.com/claytond3townhall.

The town hall is a continuation of discussions on smart mobility and pedestrian access Clayton has been having through a partnership with Georgia Tech.

“I need your help as we continue to push for funding for continuous sidewalks, crosswalks and lighting,” Franklin said in a release about the town hall.

In Other News
1
Fulton County teen named a National Student Poet
2
Wilbanks’ era ends after 25 years leading Gwinnett school district
3
Fulton elections takeover would make history
4
Across Atlanta, response is mixed to mayor’s order mandating masks...
5
Map: Coronavirus deaths and cases in Georgia (updated July 29)
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top