Clayton County offering residents computer training courses

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
50 minutes ago

Clayton County’s Office of Digital Equity is offering residents of the south metro Atlanta community free training on navigating and protecting their computers.

Training will be available at different locations throughout the county until December 19 and is being broken up into two classes: Navigating your personal commuter and protecting your computer.

The training is an effort to address the needs of Clayton residents who do not have digital access, including internet and cellular services, Clayton County Commission Chair Jeff Turner said in a statement.

“We are also excited to be able to educate, inform, and improve the technical offerings that our citizens may not otherwise have access to, which they can use to learn a new skill, potentially qualify for additional career paths, and start or improve their own business,” he said.

The schedule for navigating your personal computer training:

November 30, 2022, 9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Frank Bailey Senior Center, 6213 Riverdale Rd., Riverdale, GA 30296

December 2, 2022, 9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m., at Flint River Community Center 153 Flint River Rd., Riverdale, GA 30274

December 6, 2022, 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., at Morrow Library, 6225 Maddox Rd., Morrow, GA 30260

December 12, 2022, 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., at Forest Park Library, 4812 West St., Forest Park, GA 30297•

December 14, 2022, 9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m., at Forest Park Library, 4812 West St., Forest Park, GA 30297

The schedule for protecting your computer training:

November 29, 2022, 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., at Sonna Singleton Gregory Senior Center, 3215 Anvil Block Rd., Ellenwood, GA 30294

December 1, 2022, 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., at Headquarters Library, 865 Battle Creek Rd., Jonesboro, GA 30236

December 8, 2022, 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., at Frank Bailey Senior Center, 6213 Riverdale Rd., Riverdale, GA 30296

December 13, 2022, 6 p.m. -7:30 p.m., at Morrow Library, 6225 Maddox Rd., Morrow, GA 30260

December 19, 2022, 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., at Forest Park Library, 4812 West St., Forest Park, GA 30297

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

Maxwell Semifinal projections
