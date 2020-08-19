Clayton County mandates face masks days after Kemp reversal

In an unanimous vote, the commission said visitors to unincorporated Clayton County must have on face masks in public and in government buildings. The mandate does not include private businesses such as restaurants and retail outlets, which are free to design their own safety protocols.

Individuals may go without a mask in parks and on trails when they can maintain a six-foot buffer between themselves and others as outlined in the coronavirus safety guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the county said. They also can eschew the face coverings for reasons of religion, health, an inability to get them on and off, and for children 2 years old or younger.