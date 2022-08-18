Clayton County makes changes to another weekend football game

The schools will play at 7:30 p.m. at Tara Stadium on Battle Creek Road in Jonesboro. The game was moved because of ongoing construction at Morrow High School’s stadium. Forest Park will play as the visiting team while Morrow will be playing as if on home turf.

This is the second time the south metro Atlanta school system has altered local football games set for the weekend. The district said earlier in the week it was changing the date and time for two games because of safety concerns surrounding rivalries.