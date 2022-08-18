Clayton County makes changes to another weekend football game

Clayton County is changing where the football teams for Morrow High School and Forest Park High School will meet in a game on Friday.
The schools will play at 7:30 p.m. at Tara Stadium on Battle Creek Road in Jonesboro. The game was moved because of ongoing construction at Morrow High School’s stadium. Forest Park will play as the visiting team while Morrow will be playing as if on home turf.
This is the second time the south metro Atlanta school system has altered local football games set for the weekend. The district said earlier in the week it was changing the date and time for two games because of safety concerns surrounding rivalries.
The match between Lovejoy High School and Mundy’s Mill High School that was planned for Friday will now be played at 1 p.m. Saturday at Twelve Oaks Stadium on McDonough Road near Lovejoy High School.
The North Clayton High School and Riverdale High School football game gets a new time on Saturday. The match will be at noon and will be played at Southern Crescent Stadium on Garden Walk Boulevard adjacent to Charles Drew High School.
