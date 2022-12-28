ajc logo
Clayton County libraries, tax office closed after water main breaks

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
26 minutes ago

The Clayton Tax Assessors Office and three county libraries are closed temporarily after frigid temperatures in the last five days froze pipes and ruptured water mains.

In addition, the Office of Elections and Registration is operating temporarily at a different location -- 1285 Government Circle in Jonesboro -- because of of broken pipes, flooding and water damage. Officials said the temporary location will have limited voter registration resources.

The libraries that are closed include the Forest Park branch at 4812 West Street, the Northwest branch at 6131 Riverdale Road in Riverdale, and the Lovejoy branch at 1721 McDonough Road in Hampton.

The county did not say when the facilities would reopen and told residents to check https://www.claytoncountyga.gov/ for updates.

