Clayton County interim superintendent Smith to lead for one year

Clayton County Interim Superintendent Anthony Smith will lead the more than 50,000-student district for one year, the school system said on Tuesday.
In a video posted to the district’s website, Clayton school board vice chairman Benjamin Straker said Smith will lead from Dec. 17, 2022 to Dec. 17, 2023. The change will not impact the day-to-day duties of the school system and that the district will operate “business as usual,” Straker said.
Smith, who replaces outgoing Superintendent Morcease Beasley (whose last day is Friday), will be sworn in as the interim leader on Wednesday. Smith will earn $315,000 in the year.
“The board believes Dr. Smith’s skills, leadership and experience will closely align with the needs and the priorities of Clayton County Public Schools,” Straker said. “In addition, he is revered in the community for his active role in assisting the needs of students and families.”
Straker said district leaders will discuss over the course of the year its plans in naming a permanent superintendent, but gave no more details.
