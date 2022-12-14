ajc logo
X

Clayton County interim superintendent Smith to lead for one year

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
33 minutes ago

Clayton County Interim Superintendent Anthony Smith will lead the more than 50,000-student district for one year, the school system said on Tuesday.

In a video posted to the district’s website, Clayton school board vice chairman Benjamin Straker said Smith will lead from Dec. 17, 2022 to Dec. 17, 2023. The change will not impact the day-to-day duties of the school system and that the district will operate “business as usual,” Straker said.

Smith, who replaces outgoing Superintendent Morcease Beasley (whose last day is Friday), will be sworn in as the interim leader on Wednesday. Smith will earn $315,000 in the year.

“The board believes Dr. Smith’s skills, leadership and experience will closely align with the needs and the priorities of Clayton County Public Schools,” Straker said. “In addition, he is revered in the community for his active role in assisting the needs of students and families.”

Straker said district leaders will discuss over the course of the year its plans in naming a permanent superintendent, but gave no more details.

About the Author

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

Editors' Picks

Credit: File photos

The Jolt: Texts show Raffensperger aide told White House to end call 36m ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

5 arrested around metro Atlanta in connection with violent New Jersey home invasion
12h ago

Credit: John Raby

3 WVa reporters who condemned interview of ex-coal CEO fired
14h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Warnock’s US Senate victory audited by Georgia election officials
13h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Warnock’s US Senate victory audited by Georgia election officials
13h ago

Credit: Lila Perry

The incredible quest to make ‘Kirby’s Junkyard Dawgs’
15h ago
The Latest

Credit: TNS

Authorities, activists clashing again at Atlanta training center site
18h ago
‘This is not Atlanta’: Lawmakers speak out after fatal Buckhead stabbing
22h ago
Stockbridge seeking residents to take part in citizens advisory board
Featured

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Georgia failed to report jail deaths to federal government - An AJC investigation
Mike Leach, Mississippi State football coach, dies at 61
15h ago
Braves Report podcast: Breaking down the Sean Murphy-William Contreras trade
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top