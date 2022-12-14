Clayton County interim superintendent Smith to lead for one year

In a video posted to the district’s website, Clayton school board vice chairman Benjamin Straker said Smith will lead from Dec. 17, 2022 to Dec. 17, 2023. The change will not impact the day-to-day duties of the school system and that the district will operate “business as usual,” Straker said.

Smith, who replaces outgoing Superintendent Morcease Beasley (whose last day is Friday), will be sworn in as the interim leader on Wednesday. Smith will earn $315,000 in the year.