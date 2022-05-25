Clayton County incumbents victorious in Tuesday elections

Incumbents swept their election contests in Clayton County on Tuesday.
In unofficial results, incumbent candidates for Clayton County Commission and school board retained their seats in the heavily Democratic south metro Atlanta community.
Democrat Jasmine Bowles, the incumbent for District 1 of the Board of Education, won about three-fourths of all votes cast Tuesday against Democratic challenger Monica Hooker.
In the race for District 4 commissioner, incumbent Democrat Demont Davis won with 53% of the vote against two Democratic competitors, Janice Scott and Meia Ballinger.
Democrat Alieka Anderson, who replaced former Commissioner Sonna Singleton Gregory after her death from cancer, won her seat with more than two thirds of votes cast against challenger Alaina Reaves.
There are no Republican competitors to challenge the winners in November.
