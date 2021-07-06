Clayton County holding candlelight vigil in traffic fatality response

The event, set for noon July 21 in front of the Clayton County Justice Center at 9151 Tara Boulevard in Jonesboro, will focus on securing federal and state funding for lighting, cameras, crosswalks and sidewalks for the community, Franklin said.

The move comes after three people were killed Sunday in motor-vehicle accidents in Clayton County within a matter of hours. The fatalities brought the number of car accident deaths to 18 so far this year, outpacing the 14 people killed in the category in 2020 and the 13 in 2019.