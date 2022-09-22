Clayton County-Georgia Aquarium partner on marine science classes

The school system’s new “Marine Science Pathway” will use multimedia kiosks to help elementary students explore marine life and science while middle schoolers will use an integrated curriculum to highlight marine biology. High School students will be offered courses on oceanography and veterinarian science “to foster students’ knowledge and college and career readiness,” the district said.

“Through the establishment of the Marine Science Pathway, and other models of instruction, we hope to make meaningful connections between our scholars and the world around them, Clayton Schools Superintendent Morcease Beasley said in praising the partnership with the aquarium.