Clayton County freezes new appointments in former commissioner district

The Clayton County Commission on Tuesday said it won’t be making any new appointments to boards from District 1 because of the recent death of Sonna Singleton Gregory.
The commission said with no representative for the community, it would put any board recommendations from the district on hold until a new commissioner can be elected.
A special election for the seat is set for Sept. 21 with a runoff, if necessary, planned for Oct. 19. Early voting begins Aug. 30.
Gregory died in late May after a long fight with ovarian cancer.