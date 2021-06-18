ajc logo
X

Clayton County freezes new appointments in former commissioner district

The Clayton County Commission has put on hold board appointments from the district that was led by Sonna Singleton Gregory, who died in May.
The Clayton County Commission has put on hold board appointments from the district that was led by Sonna Singleton Gregory, who died in May.

Local News | 56 minutes ago
By Leon Stafford, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Clayton County Commission on Tuesday said it won’t be making any new appointments to boards from District 1 because of the recent death of Sonna Singleton Gregory.

The commission said with no representative for the community, it would put any board recommendations from the district on hold until a new commissioner can be elected.

A special election for the seat is set for Sept. 21 with a runoff, if necessary, planned for Oct. 19. Early voting begins Aug. 30.

Gregory died in late May after a long fight with ovarian cancer.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top