Clayton County cutting ribbon Thursday on revamped water park

Clayton County leaders on Thursday will formally open Spivey Splash Water Park, the new moniker of the community’s longtime destination formerly known as The Beach.
Spivey Splash, which has been several years in the making, will include a lazy river, kids pool, four water slides, cabanas, splash pad and event rental space. The destination is part of Clayton’s International Park, which also features event space, food trucks and a dog park.
“We are beyond excited to celebrate the completion of this Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) funded quality of life project,” Clayton Chief Operations Officer Detrick Stanford said in a news release. “The new Spivey Splash Water Park also boasts a brand-new Nassau building, that includes showers, concessions and party rooms for special events.”
The ribbon cutting is set for noon at the park, 2300 Highway 138 in Jonesboro. The destination will open to the public at 10 a.m. May 28 and will cost $5 per vehicle. Fireworks are planned for sundown.
“The Spivey Splash Water Park can easily be a premier destination spot for people around the world to enjoy,” District 4 Clayton County Commissioner DeMont Davis said. “The extra time spent building and renovating this park was necessary to ensure the community is getting their one-cent sales tax worth.”
