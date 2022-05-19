Clayton County cutting ribbon Thursday on revamped water park

Spivey Splash, which has been several years in the making, will include a lazy river, kids pool, four water slides, cabanas, splash pad and event rental space. The destination is part of Clayton’s International Park, which also features event space, food trucks and a dog park.

“We are beyond excited to celebrate the completion of this Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) funded quality of life project,” Clayton Chief Operations Officer Detrick Stanford said in a news release. “The new Spivey Splash Water Park also boasts a brand-new Nassau building, that includes showers, concessions and party rooms for special events.”