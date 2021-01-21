Clayton County creates sustainability office to guide future growth

The county commission earlier this week approved the creation of a new Office of Resilience and Sustainability. The agency’s goals will include helping the county plan new buildings with lower utility costs; controlling stormwater issues in flood-prone areas; and addressing concerns about runoff from the construction at upstream sites such as Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

“This office will look at things like regional planning with other municipalities,” said Clayton Chief Operating Officer Detrick Stanford. “For instance, if there is a project in say Fulton County, we don’t want to deal with flooding in Clayton County because there hasn’t been a discussion about the impact runoff from that site could have downstream.”