Clayton County Commission formally opposes new voting law

The board said it opposes laws that “would decrease or limit all eligible citizens from voting” such as SB 202, a law that reduces the use of drop boxes in elections and makes it illegal to provide water to voters waiting to cast their ballots. The new law also gives the state power to take over county election boards if it deems it necessary.

Critics argue that the law is an attempt to suppress the vote after Joe Biden won the state in last year’s presidential election and Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff were elected to the Senate. Gov. Brian Kemp and his Republican allies said the law promotes voter integrity.