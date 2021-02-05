Clayton County-Comcast partnering on student wi-fi initiative

The County Commission earlier this week approved the launch of a Comcast Lift Zone at the newly opened Flint River Community Center Boys & Girls Club in Riverdale. The program, which brings wi-fi to buildings where students without Internet can study, is the second in metro Atlanta after a similar Lift Zone was opened in Marietta last year.

“The COVID-19 crisis has put many low-income students at risk of being left behind and has accelerated the need for comprehensive digital equity and internet adoption programs to support them,” Comcast spokesman Alex Horwitz said. “Lift Zones, like the one in Clayton County, are designed to help those students who are unable to distance learn at home.”