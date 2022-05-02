ajc logo
X

Clayton County changes voting locations for May 24 election

Clayton County switching some polling places for May 24 primary election.

caption arrowCaption
Clayton County switching some polling places for May 24 primary election.

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Clayton County is switching three new polling places for the upcoming May 24 primary election.

Residents who used to cast their ballots at Ellenwood’s Utopian Academy for the Arts at 2750 Forest Parkway will now vote at the Sonna Singleton Gregory Senior Center, 3215 Anvil Block Road in Ellenwood.

Voters who traditionally voted at the Riverdale United Methodist Church in Riverdale will now cast ballots at the Northwest Branch of Clayton County, 6131 Riverdale Road, in Riverdale.

The precinct at Arbor Hall at Clayton State University moves to Harry S. Downs Center at the school, 2000 Clayton State Boulevard in Morrow.

The county said residents impacted by the change should have been notified by mail of the changes.

About the Author

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Atlanta needs stronger policies against risky purchases, audit finds
43m ago
Fulton prosecutors to begin jury selection for Trump probe
2h ago
Braves, Truist withdraw request for tax breaks on Battery office tower
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top