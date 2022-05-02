Clayton County changes voting locations for May 24 election

Clayton County is switching three new polling places for the upcoming May 24 primary election.
Residents who used to cast their ballots at Ellenwood’s Utopian Academy for the Arts at 2750 Forest Parkway will now vote at the Sonna Singleton Gregory Senior Center, 3215 Anvil Block Road in Ellenwood.
Voters who traditionally voted at the Riverdale United Methodist Church in Riverdale will now cast ballots at the Northwest Branch of Clayton County, 6131 Riverdale Road, in Riverdale.
The precinct at Arbor Hall at Clayton State University moves to Harry S. Downs Center at the school, 2000 Clayton State Boulevard in Morrow.
The county said residents impacted by the change should have been notified by mail of the changes.
