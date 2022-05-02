Clayton County changes voting locations for May 24 election

Residents who used to cast their ballots at Ellenwood’s Utopian Academy for the Arts at 2750 Forest Parkway will now vote at the Sonna Singleton Gregory Senior Center, 3215 Anvil Block Road in Ellenwood.

Voters who traditionally voted at the Riverdale United Methodist Church in Riverdale will now cast ballots at the Northwest Branch of Clayton County, 6131 Riverdale Road, in Riverdale.